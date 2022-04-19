‘I know a bitch with a secret when I see one’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.

21 DAYS AGO