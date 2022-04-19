ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I know a bitch with a secret when I see one’

‘I don’t play so nice these days, cross me and I’ll put you down!’. Sharon's...

Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
Kim Medcalf
Tracey Folly

I was furious when my boyfriend's doctor called me by his ex-girlfriend's name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Details the Magical Evening That Gave Her ’Goosebumps the Entire Night’ — and an Idea for a Big Career Change

“I cannot believe,” she exclaimed, “I got to experience a room with such talent and inspiration.”. Days after attending the Grammy Awards, Victoria Konefal was still riding high. “The magic I experienced this weekend was unparalleled,” she said via Instagram. “To all the artists who blessed the stage — y’all really did something special.
SheKnows

Aw, Man! Young & Restless Had the Perfect Rebound Romance All Lined Up for Victoria — and Threw It Away

Her next relationship could’ve sent shockwaves through Genoa City. Instead, that potential love interest is being sent… away. We all know that Young & Restless’ “Ashtoria” is toast. And we all know that Victoria will love again. What we don’t know, and never will, is why the show chose to write off Rey, who would’ve been an ideal rebound romance for the soon-to-be-former Mrs. Locke.
