ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Layla” (Aya Metwalli Remix)

By Philip Sherburne
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Like a desert plant, Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar’s music draws from deep roots: not just North African assouf, or desert blues, but also Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and bespoke fuzz pedals. With his latest project, Afrique Refait, Moctar’s music blooms into unexpected new forms. A collection of remixes of last...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album Afrique Refait Featuring Only African Artists

Mdou Moctar have announced Afrique Refait, a remix album featuring only African artists creating new versions of songs from Afrique Victime. MC Yallah, Duma, Jay Mitta, DJ Diaki, and others contributed to the new album, which is out April 19 via Matador. Many of the artists involved are affiliated with the Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes. Listen to the Rey Sapienz remix of “Taliat” featuring MC Dougis below.
WORLD
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: The Lord Baltimores – “Corazon”

The Third Installment Of The Lord Baltimores’ Video Series Features Drama, Mystery And Suspense Accompanied By A Jazzy Soundtrack. What else you should know: We’re ending the week strong with an exclusive video premiere of The Lord Baltimores’ “Corazon” from their 2021 self-titled project. We talked with the men behind the band, Robert Jason Vandygriff of The Von Ehrics and David J. Pierce, who arranged, wrote and produced the track.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ivory

On paper, Omar Apollo’s journey to the release of Ivory, his first official album, has been rockier than most. As a teenager in Indiana, he’d first garnered buzz with languid, homemade R&B songs uploaded to streaming platforms from his bedroom. He followed up with a string of singles and EPs, including 2018’s brief but impactful Stereo, whose gently plucked electric guitar solos, expert falsetto, and lyrics about love and yearning made him a poster child for atmospheric, lo-fi R&B. The path ahead seemed clear. But in 2020, Apollo scrapped an earlier version of Ivory that he felt didn’t do his vision justice, replacing it with the nine-song Apolonio. Nearly a year later, with the album still unfinished, he postponed a 2021 U.S. tour to finally have the time to put Ivory to bed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Pitchfork

Free Time

Jerry Paper’s syrupy sonic world comes straight from the pages of a tripped-out children’s book, where the secret to happiness is just being yourself. For the Los Angeles experimental pop practitioner, that’s always seemed to come naturally; since their early releases for labels like Orange Milk and Hausu Mountain, Paper has shown fearless individuality as they’ve built a peculiar toybox of multicolored MIDI funk and post-Mac DeMarco bedroom R&B, brought to life by their joyous, crooning live performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

WATCH: Jimmie Allen And Monica Perform At The 2022 CMT Awards With ‘Pray’

With CBS News’ Gayle King introducing the entertainers, the country artist and sultry R&B singer took the stage for the first-ever live performance of “Pray” with country group Little Big Town. The performance marked Monica’s debut on the CMT Awards stage. As the group delivered angelic...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Monica Delivers A Powerful Performance At The CMT Music Awards

Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Aya#Layla#Lebanon#Tuareg#North African#Kenyan#Egyptian
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Canyon News

Best Guitarists In The World!

HOLLYWOOD—Some of the best guitarists of all time have revolutionized music. One of them is Eric Clapton, who rose to the tip during the 1960s as one of London’s most gifted. Clapton’s musical upbringing is heavily embedded in the Delta blues that rose up from Mississippi. It was that style that took Clapton to his heart and throughout his pop music career. The influence of Clapton’s mind-boggling proficiency and his continuing commitment to reigniting the blues canon cannot be overstated. A must-hear is the song Layla.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Arcade Fire to Perform at Coachella 2022

Surprise! Arcade Fire will perform at Coachella 2022. The band’s name unexpectedly appeared on the festival’s lineup today: Arcade Fire will play on Friday, April 15, from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Pacific at the Mojave Tent. As of now, the band is performing during just the first weekend, a representative for Arcade Fire tells Pitchfork. Check out the full schedule for the first weekend and follow all of Pitchfork’s Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Billie Eilish’s Set at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish performed at Coachella. She’s the Saturday night headliner, and she is likely to play songs off last year’s Happier Than Ever and more. Watch the set below and follow all of our Coachella 2022 coverage. Eilish previously performed at Coachella in 2019. Eilish was nominated across...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Baby Keem Perform “Lost Souls” With Brent Faiyaz at Coachella 2022

Baby Keem performed at Coachella for the first time ever this weekend. During his Friday night set, the rapper performed live renditions of songs from his 2021 album The Melodic Blue, broke out his Kanye West collaboration “Praise God” from Donda, and invited Brent Faiyaz onstage to do “Lost Souls” together. Watch highlights from Keem’s set below and follow along with all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Jack Antonoff remix Spoon’s ‘Wild’

Spoon have shared a new remix EP containing three alternate versions of their song ‘Wild’, including a remix by Jack Antonoff. Antonoff co-wrote the original song, which appeared on latest Spoon album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’. His new rendition of ‘Wild’ is a little cleaner than the version that appears on the album, featuring Antonoff’s crisp pop production throughout.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy