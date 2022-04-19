ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Doctors seeing boom in patients as trees, flowers start to bloom

By Hugh Zeitlin, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring is here and so are seasonal allergies. With trees starting to bloom, so is the number of patients local allergists are seeing. “We’re just getting started,” said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk at Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England. The old saying goes...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Flower Fields in full bloom with new offerings

CARLSBAD — After a late winter storm helped jump-start the season, visitors have flocked to the roughly 50 acres of blooming ranunculus flowers at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch since its March 1 opening. Fred Clarke, general manager at The Flower Fields, along with Paul and Liz Ecke,...
CARLSBAD, CA
Narcity

7 Flowers That Grow In Ontario & When To See Them Bloom Into A Floral Wonderland

The province of Ontario has pockets of florals that bloom throughout the spring, summer and fall, depending on the type of flower. From cherry blossoms lining roadsides to pick-your-own tulip and sunflower farms, or even wildflowers that pop up along hiking trails, there are beautiful colours to keep your eye out for across Ontario.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Seasonal Allergies#Bloom#Tree#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
UPI News

The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming

Saturday night will be a great opportunity to step outside and soak in beautiful views of Earth's celestial companion as the full moon rises around the globe. The upcoming full moon will be the first of astronomical spring for the Northern Hemisphere. The most recent moon was the Worm Moon, which shined brightly on March 18, just two days before the changing of the seasons on the March equinox.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WBRE

Everything to know about hummingbirds in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — When many people think about spring, they may think of animals coming out of hibernation, trees turning green as their leaves return, and how April showers bring May flowers. But, there is one animal that you may not think of when it comes to spring. It’s an animal that, if you blink, you […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KLTV

2022 Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in full bloom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s beautiful historic Azalea District includes 10 miles of residential gardens and historic home sites. Kim and Susan Robinson, from Longview, enjoy the flowers “We have been here two or three times to this particular location, and we don’t know who the lady is whoever it is obviously is very kind to let people in and out of the yard like this it’s a little romantic we’ve been married 40 years,” said Kim Robinson.
TYLER, TX
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Ribbon Flowers

Think outside the Easter basket and nestle sweets into papier-mâché egg boxes adorned with these millinery-inspired blooms. Your Easter decorations can and should go beyond dyed eggs. These blossoms are no-sew; just fold a length of ribbon into accordion pleats and clamp each end with a binder clip. Tie the bundle in the middle with a thinner ribbon, release the clips so the sides open into a farfalle-pasta shape, and glue the side edges together to create a ruffled circle. Once it's dry, pull a thin ribbon through the center as a "stem." Then, trim the an egg-shaped box (a fun alternative to the traditional basket!) with matching ribbon, plant the flowers on top, and fill 'er up. These sweet details actually make the perfect accent on a myriad of holiday tchotchkes, including cards.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy