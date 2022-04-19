ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut man impaled after tripping, falling onto horseshoe stake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2Y8d_0fDozqNk00

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso.

According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and cut the bar before transporting the man to a nearby hospital, where he was then flown to Hartford Hospital, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, according to WTNH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Man survives after falling 30 to 50 feet into underground water tank

MONSON, Mass. — A man is expected to recover after he fell 30 to 50 feet into an underground water storage tank in a rural area of Monson, Massachusetts, according to police. Police said the Westcomm Regional Dispatch center received a call at approximately 8 p.m. Monday about a...
MONSON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Accidents
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
XL Country 100.7

Special Report! Ongoing Incident at Hotel in Bozeman

UPDATE: The incident at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bozeman near 7th Ave. and Oak St. has been peacefully resolved. One person is in custody. The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Hospital#Horseshoe#Accident#Wtnh#Wvit#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 dogs die after truck catches fire, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) believes a fire that killed two dogs to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Holman Road to reports of a truck fire on Wednesday. When MFD arrived, crews reported a car fully engulfed in flames and as a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy