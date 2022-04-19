Nessel sends letter to Oxford School Board after community feedback

A possible bill going to Gov. DeSantis' desk is term limits for all Florida school boards. I call on the governor to sign this bill, for historical and local reasons. Our first president, George Washington, set the precedent for term limits. He never believed in being a career politician. Except for Franklin Roosevelt, all presidents served a maximum of two terms. While certain historians speak of why he ran again, World War II proved he was right in running again. After that, Congress sent a constitutional amendment to we the people. It was ratified and the 22nd Amendment limits all U.S. presidents to two terms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO