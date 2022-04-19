ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nessel sends letter to Oxford School Board after community feedback

By Anna Muckenfuss
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Attorney General sent a letter to the Oxford Board of Education renewing her offer to investigate the Oxford High School shooting. The listening session...

