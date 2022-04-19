ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa giving away 1,000 free trees to improve urban canopy

By FOX 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Here's a chance to transform your home’s landscaping and help your neighborhood's environment in a big way. The city of Tampa is giving away 1,000 trees this weekend as part of Mayor Jane's Tree Giveaway. According to MIT's Treepedia study, the city of Tampa has...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

