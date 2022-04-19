ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel 2-phase residual U-net algorithm combined with optimal mass transportation for 3D brain tumor detection and segmentation

By Wen-Wei Lin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtilizing the optimal mass transportation (OMT) technique to convert an irregular 3D brain image into a cube, a required input format for a U-net algorithm, is a brand new idea for medical imaging research. We develop a cubic volume-measure-preserving OMT (V-OMT) model for the implementation of this conversion. The contrast-enhanced histogram...

Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
Concatenated convolutional neural network model for cuffless blood pressure estimation using fuzzy recurrence properties of photoplethysmogram signals

Due to the importance of continuous monitoring of blood pressure (BP) in controlling hypertension, the topic of cuffless BP estimation has been widely studied in recent years. A most important approach is to explore the nonlinear mapping between the recorded peripheral signals and the BP values which is usually conducted by deep neural networks. Because of the sequence-based pseudo periodic nature of peripheral signals such as photoplethysmogram (PPG), a proper estimation model needed to be equipped with the 1-dimensional (1-D) and recurrent layers. This, in turn, limits the usage of 2-dimensional (2-D) layers adopted in convolutional neural networks (CNN) for embedding spatial information in the model. In this study, considering the advantage of chaotic approaches, the recurrence characterization of peripheral signals was taken into account by a visual 2-D representation of PPG in phase space through fuzzy recurrence plot (FRP). FRP not only provides a beneficial framework for capturing the spatial properties of input signals but also creates a reliable approach for embedding the pseudo periodic properties to the neural models without using recurrent layers. Moreover, this study proposes a novel deep neural network architecture that combines the morphological features extracted simultaneously from two upgraded 1-D and 2-D CNNs capturing the temporal and spatial dependencies of PPGs in systolic and diastolic BP estimation. The model has been fed with the 1-D PPG sequences and the corresponding 2-D FRPs from two separate routes. The performance of the proposed framework was examined on the well-known public dataset, namely, multi-parameter intelligent in Intensive Care II. Our scheme is analyzed and compared with the literature in terms of the requirements of the standards set by the British Hypertension Society (BHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). The proposed model met the AAMI requirements, and it achieved a grade of A as stated by the BHS standard. In addition, its mean absolute errors and standard deviation for both systolic and diastolic blood pressure estimations were considerably low, 3.05"‰Â±"‰5.26Â mmHg and 1.58"‰Â±"‰2.6Â mmHg, in turn.
Fast environmental sound classification based on resource adaptive convolutional neural network

Recently, with the construction of smart city, the research on environmental sound classification (ESC) has attracted the attention of academia and industry. The development of convolutional neural network (CNN) makes the accuracy of ESC reach a higher level, but the accuracy improvement brought by CNN is often accompanied by the deepening of network layers, which leads to the rapid growth of parameters and floating-point operations (FLOPs). Therefore, it is difficult to transplant CNN model to embedded devices, and the classification speed is also difficult to accept. In order to reduce the hardware requirements of running CNN and improve the speed of ESC, this paper proposes a resource adaptive convolutional neural network (RACNN). RACNN uses a novel resource adaptive convolutional (RAC) module, which can generate the same number of feature maps as conventional convolution operations more cheaply, and extract the time and frequency features of audio efficiently. The RAC block based on the RAC module is designed to build the lightweight RACNN model, and the RAC module can also be used to upgrade the existing CNN model. Experiments based on public datasets show that RACNN achieves higher performance than the state-of-the-art methods with lower computational complexity.
AAV-ie-K558R mediated cochlear gene therapy and hair cell regeneration

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 109 (2022) Cite this article. The cochlea consists of multiple types of cells, including hair cells, supporting cells and spiral ganglion neurons, and is responsible for converting mechanical forces into electric signals that enable hearing. Genetic and environmental factors can result in dysfunctions of cochlear and auditory systems. In recent years, gene therapy has emerged as a promising treatment in animal deafness models. One major challenge of the gene therapy for deafness is to effectively deliver genes to specific cells of cochleae. Here, we screened and identified an AAV-ie mutant, AAV-ie-K558R, that transduces hair cells and supporting cells in the cochleae of neonatal mice with high efficiency. AAV-ie-K558R is a safe vector with no obvious deficits in the hearing system. We found that AAV-ie-K558R can partially restore the hearing loss in Prestin KO mice and, importantly, deliver Atoh1 into cochlear supporting cells to generate hair cell-like cells. Our results demonstrate the clinical potential of AAV-ie-K558R for treating the hearing loss caused by hair cell death.
Nasa to test catapult that flings objects into space at 5,000mph

Nasa could soon be catapulting payloads into space through an innovative launch system that hopes to dramatically improve space accessibility.The US space agency partnered with California-based startup SpinLaunch to develop a ‘Suborbital Accelerator Launch System’, with the hope of performing the first orbital test flight in 2025.The launcher works by rotating a carbon fibre arm at speeds of up to 8,000 kilometres per hour (5,000 mph) within a 91-metre diameter steel vacuum chamber.The hypersonic speed propels a launch vehicle containing a satellite into the sky, allowing it to reach orbit much quicker than conventional rockets.Once above the stratosphere, the payload...
Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
Scientists Work To Turn Noise on Quantum Computers to Their Advantage

Scientists simulate ‘fingerprint’ of noise on quantum computer. Unique study could point way to new approach, uses for quantum technology. For humans, background noise is generally just a minor irritant. But for quantum computers, which are very sensitive, it can be a death knell for computations. And because “noise” for a quantum computer increases as the computer is tasked with more complex calculations, it can quickly become a major obstacle.
Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
Publisher Correction: Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

In the original PDF of this article, pages 6"“12 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Elise C. Cope,Â Anna D. Zych,Â Nicole J. Katchur,Â RenÃ©e C. Waters,Â Blake J. Laham,Â Emma J....
US intelligence satellite launched from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California on Sunday. The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was the...
Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
Drastic enhancement of magnetic critical temperature and amorphization in topological magnet EuSnP under pressure

High pressure is an effective tool to induce exotic quantum phenomena in magnetic topological insulators by controlling the interplay of magnetic order and topological state. This work presents a comprehensive high-pressure study of the crystal structure and magnetic ground state up to 62"‰GPa in an intrinsic topological magnet EuSn2P2. With a combination of high resolution X-ray diffraction, 151Eu synchrotron MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, X-ray absorption spectroscopy, molecular orbital calculations, and electronic band structure calculations, it has been revealed that pressure drives EuSn2P2 from a rhombohedral crystal to an amorphous phase at 36"‰GPa accompanied by a fourfold enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature. In the pressure-induced amorphous phase, Eu ions take an intermediate valence state. The drastic enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature from 30"‰K at ambient pressure to 130"‰K at 41.2"‰GPa resulting from Ruderman"“Kittel"“Kasuya"“Yosida (RKKY) interactions likely attributes to the stronger Eu"“Sn interaction at high pressure. These rich results demonstrate that EuSn2P2 is an ideal platform to study the correlation of the enhanced RKKY interactions, disordered lattice, intermediate valence, and topological state.
Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
