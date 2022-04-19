ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Farmers’ Market will open for the season on May 7. It will take place every Saturday through September from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The farmers’ market takes place...

