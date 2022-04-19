California briefly broke a record for renewable energy use this month

California set a record earlier this month when the state’s main power grid ran on 97.6 percent of renewable energy on April 3, the California Independent System Operator announced.

The grid’s peak took place at 3:39 p.m. and broke the previous record of 96.4 percent set a week earlier on March 27. Before that, the grid’s record was set a year ago at 94.5 percent, according to ISO statement.

“While these all-time highs are for a brief time, they solidly demonstrate the advances being made to reliably achieve California’s clean energy goals,” said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) also touted the state’s record earlier this week stating “In California, a clean energy economy isn’t some time far off in the future. We are doing it today.”

The state has ramped up efforts to install solar panels and wind turbines to get 60 percent of its power from renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045. California has made considerable progress towards that goal with the state reporting that more than 60 percent of its electricity came from renewable and zero-carbon sources in 2019, according to the California Energy Commission.

The number dipped slightly in 2020 amid a major drought in the state impacting hydroelectric generation and delays in renewable energy projects caused by the pandemic, the agency said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA