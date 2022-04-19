ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Insider Names Saints A Trade Destination For Kyler Murray

By Kenneth Teape
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming into the offseason, no one expected the Arizona Cardinals to be a team that would possibly get involved in the quarterback market. But, as we move closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, things seem to be going in the opposite direction when it comes to improving the relationship between Kyler...

www.nflanalysis.net

Comments / 2

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Panthers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Peyton Manning Going Viral On Sunday

Peyton Manning appeared to enjoy his Easter Sunday. The legendary NFL quarterback took in a Colorado Rockies game. Manning, who ended his career with the Denver Broncos, lives in the area. Manning showed off his Rockies swag on Instagram. It’s a pretty great outfit. Well done, Peyton. The Rockies...
DENVER, CO
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy