Rising Sun, MD

Fire destroys abandoned barn near Rising Sun

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 1 day ago

RISING SUN — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed what detectives are describing as an “abandoned barn” near Rising Sun, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A resident called 911 at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the unit block of Edmundson Lane, off McGrady Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials. Investigators listed the damage to the structure and to its contents as $0, fire officials reported.

MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started at the barn’s foundation, fire officials said. As of Friday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.

ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland's Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

