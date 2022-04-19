PennDot to Close Sumneytown Pike at Route 202 Beginning May 2, 2022

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Thursday is a landmark day in New Jersey. People will be able to buy recreational marijuana in the state without a medical card. Long lines are expected at dispensaries.
The dispensaries have been preparing for Thursday’s rush. Cannabist in Deptford, one of 13 dispensaries that will sell rarefactional marijuana, says they’re ready to meet the demand and service their medical patients as well. The store will have a two hour window to purchase recreational marijuana starting Thursday through Saturday.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Adam Goers, with Columbia Care, said.
