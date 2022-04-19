ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Weekender: Ashley’s taking you to Vegas

fox5sandiego.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re taking you back to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to...

fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Vegas’ Newest Restaurant Spectacle Takes You on a Lavish Trip Under the Sea

It wasn't enough for Lost Spirits to be an interactive tourist attraction. The rum distillery just debuted 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, an immersive, 16-course tasting dining experience that’s helmed by a renowned chef and only available to 12 diners per seating. It’s fantastically weird, aggressively experiential, and serves as one of the most rewarding meals you'll enjoy anywhere in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss

Celine Dion is never short of a head-turning look but the latest snapshot she shared was like nothing we've seen of her before. The Canadian star took a nostalgic walk down memory lane and produced the most adorable throwback photo of herself as a child. In the snap she posted...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares poignant message amid health battle: 'Life is precious'

Celine Dion has been out of the spotlight for months while she recovers from unknown health issues. While she hasn't revealed specifics about her condition, apart from it having left her unable to perform, Celine did return to Instagram on Thursday with a poignant message about life in a behind-the-scenes throwback video for her hit song A New Day Has Come.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Stuck Together Through Thick and Thin

The year 2021 was huge for pop-icon Britney Spears. It was the year she become engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and the year her 13-years-long conservatorship — which gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over almost every aspect of her life — was terminated. Now, just four months into 2022, the star is looking to have an even more exciting year, as she just announced she is expecting her first child with Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Silvio Scaglia ‘very much in love’ with NYC socialite amid Julia Haart divorce

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has already moved on with a new woman. The La Perla owner, 63, has been dating blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann, 56, for the past few months, Page Six has learned. “Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson for Scaglia confirmed to us on Sunday. “[They] look forward to spending their future together.” Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group. While the two are still duking it out in a vicious divorce battle, that clearly hasn’t stopped Scaglia from finding love...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelNoire

Skiplagged Tickets Cost Me My Luggage And The Airline Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Back

I purchased airline tickets through Skiplagged and my luggage was sent to another destination. The airline wanted me to pay for it to be brought back and delivered. Google Flights has been growing in notoriety lately for finding cheap flights. I used a third party company that warned me not to check any luggage, or it may be sent through to the final destination. So, I booked the ticket, packed a carry-on and thought I’d be fine. Well, I was wrong.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#Cali

Comments / 0

Community Policy