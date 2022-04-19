For a 2nd-straight night, White Sox-Guardians game postponed

CLEVELAND – Wintry weather is never a good mix for baseball in the spring, and that’s proved true for the White Sox attempts to play the Guardians the last two nights.

After having their game on Monday night postponed due to rain and snow, the hosts have decided to call off Tuesday night’s scheduled contest for 5:10 PM at Progressive Field due to weather. While no precipitation is predicted for the Cleveland area, temperatures will be in the mid-40s with windy conditions.

They’ll make the game up 24 hours late when the temperatures will be warmer as the White Sox and Guardians will play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will begin at 1:10 PM CST with the second nine-inning game beginning shortly after the conclusion of the first, with one ticket being honored for both games.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s for the start of play on Wednesday with sunny skies.

Monday’s make-up game will come in the summer as the teams will play a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12th. Game 1 will start at 12:10 PM CST with Game 2 beginning at 6:10 PM CST. Separate tickets will be needed to attend each game.

The White Sox are off to a 6-3 start to the season after winning their first three series of the season, taking two of three from the Tigers in Detroit then doing the same against the Mariners and Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Tony La Russa’s team has a two-game lead over the Guardians and Tigers for first in the AL Central.

