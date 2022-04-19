ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut man impaled after tripping, falling onto horseshoe stake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB5pR_0fDouUpz00

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso.

According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and cut the bar before transporting the man to a nearby hospital, where he was then flown to Hartford Hospital, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, according to WTNH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Accidents
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WXII 12

Man survives after falling 30 to 50 feet into underground water tank

MONSON, Mass. — A man is expected to recover after he fell 30 to 50 feet into an underground water storage tank in a rural area of Monson, Massachusetts, according to police. Police said the Westcomm Regional Dispatch center received a call at approximately 8 p.m. Monday about a...
MONSON, MA
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Hospital#Horseshoe#Accident#Wtnh#Wvit#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNAW

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 dogs die after truck catches fire, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) believes a fire that killed two dogs to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Holman Road to reports of a truck fire on Wednesday. When MFD arrived, crews reported a car fully engulfed in flames and as a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Museum shooting suspect believed gun was a prop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A suspect accused of shooting a performer inside a Myrtle Beach wax museum allegedly told police that he believed the gun he used was a prop. In a news release posted to its Facebook page, the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced charges had been filed against Keal Latrell Brown for contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the weekend shooting, and said more charges could be filed.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Philly

Fatal Suspicious Apartment Fire In Pemberton Under Investigation

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fatal suspicious fire at an apartment building in Burlington County. The fire started inside an apartment building on Egbert Street in Pemberton shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.   The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. and quickly reached three alarms. A 62-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this point.
PEMBERTON, NJ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy