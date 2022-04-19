ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Clarkson University Commencement is May 14

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 800 Clarkson University students will be granted bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at commencement ceremonies next week in Cheel Arena. An additional 189 students received degrees earlier in the past year. Students will be granted bachelor's degrees on Saturday, May 14, in Cheel Arena at 2:30 p.m. On...

North Country Public Radio

Clarkson names new president

Clarkson University is getting a new president. Marc Christensen will start at the university on July 1. Christensen is currently dean of the engineering school at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he has worked since 2002. He is considered a leader in photonics research and technology development. He also has experience as an entrepreneur. His academic background includes degrees in electrical engineering and engineering physics.
CLARKSON, NY
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES

