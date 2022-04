Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has given its backing to high-profile executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy as they launch Dreamchaser. The new Sydney-based venture styles itself as Australia’s first full-service film and TV production and distribution studio. Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia. The pair describe their ambition as establishing, “a collection of creative partnerships across the scripted, factual and entertainment genres under one portfolio, with a focus on driving global projects...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO