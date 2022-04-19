ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

West Virginia man arrested after TSA catches him with loaded gun at airport

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. –  An Elkins, W.Va., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught him with a loaded handgun at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport security checkpoint this morning.

He was stopped with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Man with loaded handgun stopped by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport

A TSA officer spotted the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor as the man’s belongings were being screened. The handgun was found in his carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted the Syracuse Police, which responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

The man told officials that he had driven to the area to work and when he went to catch a flight, he forgot that he had his gun with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4i3n_0fDosyC500
TSA officers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport stopped a man with this handgun at the security checkpoint on April 19. (TSA photo)

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “It was a careless and now costly mistake on the part of the traveler as he faces a Federal financial penalty.”

TSA Firearms Caught at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2022

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (As of 4-19-22)
Guns caught 3 2 5 4 4 2

TSA says you can take firearms on a plane, but you must follow these rules:

  • Guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline.
  • At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.
  • The airline will be sure that the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane.
  • Replica firearms also are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage.
  • Travelers should check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements for transporting firearms.

Bringing a handgun to a checkpoint can cost you thousands

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Civil penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online .

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with guns will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition posted on its website . A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available online .

TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither.

Travelers can use the “ Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app . Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year; approximately 86 percent were loaded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Elkins, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
City
Man, WV
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Guns#Tsa Precheck#Airport Police#Tsa#The Syracuse Police#Upstate New York
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Female drug “mule” pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine through Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County prosecuting attorney Kevin Flanagan announced Wednesday that on Monday, a woman entered a plea of guilty to drug trafficking. Ivelisse Cruz-Alcantara was in possession of more than 3,000 grams of cocaine on Sept. 9, 2020, says Flanagan. Flanagan says Belmont County was not the intended destination for the […]
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy