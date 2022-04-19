ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Deadly shooting started with fight over key

By Caroline Bleakley
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot another man when the two got into an argument over a key on a lanyard.

Nathan Williams was arrested on April 11, 2022, nearly one week after the deadly April 5 shooting. He is facing charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, and being arrested for violating a condition of his parole.

According to the arrest report, Williams opened the sliding glass doors and entered Bryant Johnson’s apartment on Bonanza  Road near Eastern Avenue. Two women were also in the apartment. One of them told police Williams demanded that Johnson give him a particular lanyard with a key. The two men got into a verbal argument which turned physical and the woman said she heard a “pop” sound. A second “pop” sound was heard shortly after.

The woman told police, that the suspect would not let her leave the apartment until the lanyard and key were found which they were.

The woman witness told police, that she only knew the shooting suspect by a moniker but was able to give police a detailed description of him as well as his red Ford Mustang with a large racing stripe and one white door.

Police were able to match the vehicle description with vehicle stops that occurred on Nov. 28, 2021, and Dec. 25, 2021. During the second stop, Williams was arrested for DUI. In a photo line, the female witness identified Williams as being the shooting suspect.

When Williams was taken into custody he invoked his right to have an attorney present.

The arrest report doesn’t explain the significance of the key. The report only said it allegedly belonged to someone’s daughter (the person’s name was redacted).

Community Policy