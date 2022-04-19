ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Milton begins renderings for new public works facility

By Ryan Mavity
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Milton has begun assembling site renderings for a new public works facility planned for 10 acres of town-owned land on Sam Lucas Road. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said renderings have just begun and are not yet complete, but the idea would be to have a main building with...

