Atlanta Rideshare Driver Creates Women-Only Option For Safer Rides

 1 day ago

A woman in Atlanta who used to drive for Uber and Lyft decided to start her own rideshare app. Jillian Anderson saw a need for safer ride options for women after it was reported that 6,000 women were assaulted in Ubers between 2017 and 2018. According to WSBTV, Anderson's...

CBS LA

Rideshare drivers call on Amazon to pay Flex drivers more amid surge in gas prices

Rideshare drivers rallied alongside Amazon Flex drivers in Vernon Thursday to demand more pay amid the ongoing gas crisis.Gas prices are well over $6 per gallon for regular gas all over California, and its extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs."Uber doesn't pay for our gas or mileage, so everything is just on us," Uber driver Lucz Laguna said.Contracting giants such as Uber and Lyft have started recently offering gas surcharges, temporarily increasing earnings to help. However, Amazon Flex has not – and workers have already picketed the online retail giant's warehouse in Redondo Beach, and are planning more protests.In a statement, Amazon says they pay delivery partners more than $26 an hour on average and have already made several adjustments through pricing surges in impacted areas.Richard Meza, however, says he had to stop driving for Amazon Flex and take another job because Amazon's pricing surge strategy is inconsistent."It's not accurate, that's an every so often occurrence," he said. "The most average is a little bit under minimum wage."
VERNON, CA
Bradenton Herald

Need a ride to and from Ultra? Miami has Metrorail and other options

Before you can party all night at Ultra, you gotta get there first. And guess what: There’s no designated parking for people attending the music festival at Bayfront Park this weekend. This means you’ll either have to hunt for parking elsewhere in downtown (while maneuvering street detours and closures)...
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
TravelNoire

Skiplagged Tickets Cost Me My Luggage And The Airline Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Back

I purchased airline tickets through Skiplagged and my luggage was sent to another destination. The airline wanted me to pay for it to be brought back and delivered. Google Flights has been growing in notoriety lately for finding cheap flights. I used a third party company that warned me not to check any luggage, or it may be sent through to the final destination. So, I booked the ticket, packed a carry-on and thought I’d be fine. Well, I was wrong.
LIFESTYLE

