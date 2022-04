MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Board supervisor is pushing the board to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each meeting. Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said the move is to make county board meetings more accessible to those who may feel uncomfortable with the references to God in the pledge or non-U.S. citizens who may be uncomfortable pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag.

