ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR TV Ratings: Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter Dirt Race Scores Huge Numbers

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

NASCAR scored a major win in the TV ratings over the Easter weekend with the Bristol Dirt Race to the tune of more than 4 million viewers. The league took a risk racing on Easter — the last time NASCAR ran on the holiday was in 1970 due to a snowstorm reschedule — but Sunday’s numbers proved that fans craved some action late in the day.

Despite two rain delays, the novelty of a dirt race resonated with viewers, leading to the most-watched Bristol race since 2016. Saturday’s Truck Series race also cashed in big with 1.1 million viewers, according to Motorsport . Viewership for the Cup race skyrocketed 28 percent over last year’s inaugural modern dirt race. Cup Series ratings also rose 20 percent from the same race weekend on calendar last year, signaling a bright future for the sport.

NASCAR viewership on the whole has risen 17 percent this year over last year. Races this season have routinely averaged between 4 million and 5 million viewers. In an interview Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s COO, said he believes in the dirt track experience.

“We are definitely interested in continuing to look at dirt (races). We’re still dissecting what took place this weekend and what we can do and where we could be,” he said. “But all in all, the direction as of today is certainly to remain on dirt.”

NASCAR clocked a win with TV ratings at Bristol, even if the racers did not love the conditions

To build the dirt track, NASCAR officials added about 23,000 cubic feet of earth to the concrete raceway. Bristol’s dirt offering featured a 19-degree embankment and a 50-foot-wide racing surface.

Longtime NASCAR star and notorious heel Kyle Busch won the race after a wild final lap where Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick wrecked ahead of him. The big-name win also helped bolster TV ratings at Bristol for NASCAR, which dealt with multiple weather delays and almost had to postpone the affair.

Busch, an outspoken opposer of dirt races, shrugged and took the win in stride.

“I don’t know if the good outweighed the bad,” he said. “But the biggest one is they did a better job with the track this year for sure.” He also said Bristol is fine “with or without” the dirt.

FOX’s Michael Waltrip gave the weekend racing on the dirt an “A” grade, even though there were a “couple of bumps in the road and the weather was a challenge.” But “the drivers had fun,” he said , “they smiled, they raced hard.” That was everything Waltrip “wanted to see to see; plus a really dramatic late race finish.”

The race ratings peaked with 4.518 million viewers before the first rain delay. The top five markets were Greensboro, Charlotte, Hartford, Jacksonville, and Norfolk.

The post NASCAR TV Ratings: Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter Dirt Race Scores Huge Numbers appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings the Family to the Track Ahead of Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville

This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dodge Is Reportedly Heading Back to Franchise

American auto manufacturer Dodge stepped away from the NASCAR circuit in 2012 to heavily invest in Formula 1. Multiple drivers also switched from Dodge to Ford at the time because of the Roush engine’s superior performance; but thanks to this new generation of technology, and the surging interest in NASCAR across the country, Dodge may soon reenter the fold as the third major American OEM.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Joy Disagree on One Longtime Tradition

NASCAR fans of today have become accustomed to watching front stretch interviews, in which a reporter is waiting with a microphone immediately following the winner’s victory burnout. In years past, however, each NASCAR race came with a Victory Lane interview instead, capturing every second of the winner’s celebration with their team. Drinks flew, confetti rained down, and fans were pulled into the moment with their favorite NASCAR drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Michael Waltrip
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Chase Briscoe
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Star Is Furious With This Weekend’s Race

It’s safe to say that NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is not a fan of this weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver, made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday night. The longtime NASCAR driver sounded...
BRISTOL, TN
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Easter Weekend#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Bristol Dirt Race#Motorsport#Siriusxm Nascar Radio#Coo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Faces Criticism in Comparison to Kurt Busch

Bubba Wallace is facing criticism for his NASCAR driving efforts this season and that was before losing a tire while at COTA. His new teammate this season is Kurt Busch, a bona fide winner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The criticism comes into play when comparing the two teammates and that’s also something Bubba Wallace may still be getting used to during the current season, too.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Kyle Bush steals NASCAR Bristol dirt race win on last lap

Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first Cup win of the season Sunday night on slick, wet, dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick was chasing the first Cup win of his career, led 99 of the 250 laps, and controlled the...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

436K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy