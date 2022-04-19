NASCAR TV Ratings: Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter Dirt Race Scores Huge Numbers

NASCAR scored a major win in the TV ratings over the Easter weekend with the Bristol Dirt Race to the tune of more than 4 million viewers. The league took a risk racing on Easter — the last time NASCAR ran on the holiday was in 1970 due to a snowstorm reschedule — but Sunday’s numbers proved that fans craved some action late in the day.

Despite two rain delays, the novelty of a dirt race resonated with viewers, leading to the most-watched Bristol race since 2016. Saturday’s Truck Series race also cashed in big with 1.1 million viewers, according to Motorsport . Viewership for the Cup race skyrocketed 28 percent over last year’s inaugural modern dirt race. Cup Series ratings also rose 20 percent from the same race weekend on calendar last year, signaling a bright future for the sport.

NASCAR viewership on the whole has risen 17 percent this year over last year. Races this season have routinely averaged between 4 million and 5 million viewers. In an interview Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s COO, said he believes in the dirt track experience.

“We are definitely interested in continuing to look at dirt (races). We’re still dissecting what took place this weekend and what we can do and where we could be,” he said. “But all in all, the direction as of today is certainly to remain on dirt.”

NASCAR clocked a win with TV ratings at Bristol, even if the racers did not love the conditions

To build the dirt track, NASCAR officials added about 23,000 cubic feet of earth to the concrete raceway. Bristol’s dirt offering featured a 19-degree embankment and a 50-foot-wide racing surface.

Longtime NASCAR star and notorious heel Kyle Busch won the race after a wild final lap where Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick wrecked ahead of him. The big-name win also helped bolster TV ratings at Bristol for NASCAR, which dealt with multiple weather delays and almost had to postpone the affair.

Busch, an outspoken opposer of dirt races, shrugged and took the win in stride.

“I don’t know if the good outweighed the bad,” he said. “But the biggest one is they did a better job with the track this year for sure.” He also said Bristol is fine “with or without” the dirt.

FOX’s Michael Waltrip gave the weekend racing on the dirt an “A” grade, even though there were a “couple of bumps in the road and the weather was a challenge.” But “the drivers had fun,” he said , “they smiled, they raced hard.” That was everything Waltrip “wanted to see to see; plus a really dramatic late race finish.”

The race ratings peaked with 4.518 million viewers before the first rain delay. The top five markets were Greensboro, Charlotte, Hartford, Jacksonville, and Norfolk.

The post NASCAR TV Ratings: Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter Dirt Race Scores Huge Numbers appeared first on Outsider .