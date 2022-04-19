All the Vikings Offseason Departures
This is Episode 28 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the team’s departures in the 2022...purpleptsd.com
This is Episode 28 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the team’s departures in the 2022...purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0