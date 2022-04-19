All the Vikings Offseason Departures

If – God forbid – something happens to either Eric Kendricks or Jordan Hicks, the Vikings will find themselves in a tricky spot at linebacker. In fairness, linebacker may be the least important position in Ed Donatell’s defense. EDGE and corner are the clear-cut top two spots. Without being able to pressure the QB and/or cover the opposition’s receivers, the defense will pretty much be unable to function. From there, one thinks of the DTs. Minnesota will need their Tomlinson-Phillips-Watts trio make a difference, overwhelming the iOL with consistency.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO