ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Beyond MoCo: Dogfish Head Alehouse to Close its Falls Church, VA Location

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDogfish Head Alehouse announced that it will be closing its Falls Church, VA location at 6220 Leesburg Pike in the Seven Corners Shopping Center. The restaurant says it was unable to...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Falls Church, VA
Lifestyle
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Fairfax, VA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pandora's Legacy in Twin Falls Closing Its Doors

Pandora's Legacy made the announcement on their Facebook page that they will have to close the doors permanently. Despite the fact that they are doing well, they made it through some of the hardest times over the last few years, but their lease is not being renewed. That isn't something they can control. I am not sure why the lease is not being renewed nor do I know what might take its place. I will say I am incredibly sad to see it go.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dogfish Head Alehouse#Close Its Falls Church#The Gaithersburg Alehouse#Pat Mike
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Loudoun Co. firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Whether she’s in a gown and high heels or firefighter gear and boots, a Loudoun County woman proved her worthiness this weekend to wear the crown as Miss Virginia USA 2022. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Kailee Horvath has been a volunteer with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTOP

Loudoun Co. reaches deal on renaming Route 7 in Purcellville

A compromise has been reached over renaming Route 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia. The county says that the name of Leesburg Pike will be consistent throughout the county, except in Purcellville. There, the road will bear the name of Billy Pierce, an African American choreographer born in Purcellville. The town...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
DCist

NPS Plans To Clear The Union Station Encampment. Some People Living There Didn’t Know

Todd, 56, has lived at the Columbus Circle encampment site in front of Union Station since December. Born and raised in New Jersey, Todd — who declined to give his last name — said he went to Job Corps in New York and graduated as a mason. “I was good with my hands,” he said. He then went on to work on construction sites across the East Coast. But as time passed, all that heavy lifting and mixing cement took a physical toll, and in 2001 Todd started having back problems. After one of the discs in his back collapsed, he needed back surgery. Doctors put in rods and screws, but they didn’t replace the disc.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

Bobcat Fitness Center announces first open house event

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Bobcat Fitness Center has announced its first open house event, which will be held next weekend, Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event is scheduled to take place between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm, and will offer potential members an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the facility.
HINTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy