Beyond MoCo: Dogfish Head Alehouse to Close its Falls Church, VA Location

Pandora's Legacy made the announcement on their Facebook page that they will have to close the doors permanently. Despite the fact that they are doing well, they made it through some of the hardest times over the last few years, but their lease is not being renewed. That isn't something they can control. I am not sure why the lease is not being renewed nor do I know what might take its place. I will say I am incredibly sad to see it go.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 29 DAYS AGO