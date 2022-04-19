ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

People from these metros are finding new jobs in Portland, OR

By Gabby Urenda, Stacker.com
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — The coronavirus pandemic has given some people the option to look for work in any area, including Portland.

With the help of Stacker.com , KOIN 6 News put together a list of metros people are coming from to settle and enjoy a new “work-from-anywhere” style of living in the Rose City.

“Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm,” said Stacker.com. “Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting.”

The website added, “Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working. Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside.”

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay, according to Stacker. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom , as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in the Portland, Vancouver, Hillsboro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in that area in the first quarter of 2021.

Below, you will find the top 10 metros.

#10. Longview, Wash.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Longview in Q1 2021: 387-
    • #2 most common destination from Longview
  • Started a new job in Longview from Portland in Q1 2021: 443
    • 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 56 to Longview

#9. Albany-Lebanon, Ore.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Albany in Q1 2021: 419
    • #2 most common destination from Albany
  • Started a new job in Albany from Portland in Q1 2021: 432
    • 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 13 to Albany
#8. Medford, Ore.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Medford in Q1 2021: 523
    • #2 most common destination from Medford
  • Started a new job in Medford from Portland in Q1 2021: 521
    • 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 2 to Portland

#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.

  • Started a new job in Portland from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 565
    • #24 most common destination from San Francisco
  • Started a new job in San Francisco from Portland in Q1 2021: 227
    • 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 338 to Portland

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 599
    • #31 most common destination from Los Angeles
  • Started a new job in Los Angeles from Portland in Q1 2021: 267
    • 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 332 to Portland
#5. Bend, Ore.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Bend in Q1 2021: 723
    • #2 most common destination from Bend
  • Started a new job in Bend from Portland in Q1 2021: 778
    • 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 55 to Bend

#4. Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Eugene in Q1 2021: 1,118
    • #2 most common destination from Eugene
  • Started a new job in Eugene from Portland in Q1 2021: 1,041
    • 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 77 to Portland

#3. Rural areas in Oregon

  • Started a new job in Portland from rural areas in Q1 2021: 1,520
    • #2 most common destination from rural areas
  • Started a new job in rural Oregon from Portland in Q1 2021: 1,410
    • 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 110 to Portland
#2. Salem, Ore.

  • Started a new job in Portland from Salem in Q1 2021: 2,230
    • #2 most common destination from Salem
  • Started a new job in Salem from Portland in Q1 2021: 2,399
    • 14.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 169 to Salem

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

  • Started a new job in Portland from Seattle in Q1 2021: 2,385
    • #2 most common destination from Seattle
  • Started a new job in Seattle from Portland in Q1 2021: 2,777
    • 16.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
  • Net job flow: 392 to Seattle

For the full list, click here .

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on Stacker.com to include only 10 locations on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

