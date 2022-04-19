ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City-wide Clothing Drive to Benefit Malden Public Schools

Councillor Jadeane Sica in partnership with Mayor Christenson’s Office will be conducting a City-wide Clothing Drive as part of the City's celebration of Earth Day. The event will be Saturday, April 23rd from...

