City-wide Clothing Drive to Benefit Malden Public Schools

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill an associate member vacancy on the Planning Board. The nine-member Planning Board is the primary special permit granting authority under the City's zoning ordinance (land use regulations). The Planning Board also has two associate members, one of whom participates when there are not nine full members available for the hearing or when a member is present but has a conflict of interest. Members of the Planning Board participate and vote on all petitions, hearings, and/or matters before the Board for which they are in attendance and do not have a conflict of interest.

MALDEN, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO