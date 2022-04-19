ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Transit drops mask mandate for buses

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority dropped its face mask requirement for riders and drivers on Tuesday.

The mandate had been in place since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tulsa Transit says the decision comes in coincidence with the decision by the Transportation Security Administration to drop its mandate. The Biden administration tried to keep the mandate in place but a judge denied the extension on Monday .

"Tulsa Transit is committed to keeping our community safe through advanced sanitation efforts, safety protocols and encouraging passengers to buy passes with the GoPass app to avoid contact with surfaces others may have touched," Tulsa Transit said in a statement.

