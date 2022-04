On the final day of our after-school Academy program in March 2020, our Camden middle-schoolers planted peas. Everyone has a story about the abruptness of that time — those first weeks of the pandemic — and this is ours. Our 12-person group of preteens took a mini field trip down the street to begin a weeks-long unit about nature writing and the power of observation. Nahiem diligently took down notes, Angel jumped to help set up a trellis, and Koi and Bryanna teased each other as they set down a row of careful seeds. As they worked, Jon Compton from the Center for Environmental Transformation (CfET) talked to us about growing food, healthy eating, food deserts and related justice issues in our neighborhood.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO