The Staten Island Advance

Easter Weekend Kids Cruise delights Staten Island youth

 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Over 100 Staten Islanders enjoyed a dynamic cruise ride hosted by the K Woods Foundation on Saturday to celebrate Easter weekend. “The attendees had a great time and can’t wait to enjoy this experience again!” exclaimed...

