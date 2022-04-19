Easter Weekend Kids Cruise delights Staten Island youth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ethel Brauneiss was born July 6, 1922, in Nova Scotia, Canada. She moved to New York City with her siblings, Marion (now 101 years old) and Reginald, Daphne, and Margaret (all now deceased). During World War II, Ethel enlisted in the Navy and rose to Lieutenant, serving at the naval hospital in San Francisco. She next was a Public Health Nurse in Harlem while earning a Bachelor of Science degree (with a focus on nutrition) from St. John’s University. She then returned to naval service during the Korean Conflict. When her husband Clyde passed away in 1990, Ethel moved to Staten Island to be near her sister, Marion. Always a people person, she became involved in several groups, making many close and wonderful lifelong friends. At Blessed Sacrament, Ethel was a member of the Senior Group and participated in the Staten Island Widows’ Club. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.

