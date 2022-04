The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO