The Staten Island Advance

It’s good news: Knights of Columbus Christ the King Council donates $20K to Catholic Charities at Mount Loretto

By Carol Ann Benanti
 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the Knights of Columbus Christ the King Council presented a $20,000 check to Catholic Charities of Staten Island, at the charity’s Mission of the Immaculate Virgin at Mount Loretto Campus in Pleasant Plains. Officers from the council, including grand knight William...

Staten Island, NY
