MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of teenagers is in hot water for a police chase that came to a fiery end. Video of the incident shows the boys running from a car that later burst into flames outside a gas station in Mendota Heights Monday night. Authorities say it was the end result of a robbery. According to police, it all started with a homeowner reporting a break-in. “Property was stolen from a home and the suspect left in a Tesla from the residence,” said Cpt. Wayne Wegener with Mendota Heights police. The teenagers took off in the Tesla, eventually dumped it, then got...

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 28 DAYS AGO