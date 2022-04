A free five-part training is starting this Friday to help up to 100 behavioral health care workers and leaders to meet the social and cultural needs of diverse populations. Nicole Sublette, one of the mental health counselors running the training with Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, hopes it can help clinicians to recognize how their own privilege, power and biases can impact the care they provide for their patients.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 27 DAYS AGO