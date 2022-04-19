ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Abandoned History: The Chrysler UltraDrive Transmission (Part II)

By Corey Lewis
Truth About Cars
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finish up our Abandoned History coverage of the long-lived UltraDrive transmission today. The pursuit of simplification, modernization, less weight, and better fuel economy lead to the creation of the electronically controlled four-speed A604 marketed as UltraDrive. The idea floated around at Chrysler in the Seventies and then was greenlit and...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Motor1.com

New Cadillac CT6 Spied On The Street Looking Large And In-Charge

For the record, the Cadillac CT6 is dead in North America. After just four years, Cadillac took an ax to the full-size luxury sedan and the Blackwing V8 engine that powered the high-performance version. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems rather clear that Cadillac made an abrupt shift towards an electric future. So why are we seeing a camouflaged, next-generation CT6 prototype with exhaust tips testing in Michigan?
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: The Current Buick Logo, Just One of Many (Part I)

According to a recently filed trademark application, Buick’s familiar tri-shield logo may be going the way of the dodo. It’s been suggested the potential logo change is in pursuit of a revised image, in preparation for the Brave New World of EVs that Buick will soon unleash upon millions of eager customers. However, given the company has been around for over 120 years this is far from the first time Buick has swapped its badge.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
Motorious

1965 Cadillac Eldorado Is A Larger Than Life Masterpiece

This car is the epitome of 1960s luxury and style. Cadillac has been America's premium luxury brand ever since the 1970s when they began producing massive land yachts that combined big V8 engines with the most oversized frame available at the time. From gigantic SUVs that could carry the whole family anywhere, they'd like to vehicles that seemed to resemble a rolling house, these things were loud and proud. Everyone from politicians to celebrities has been spotted rolling around in their own gigantic classic Cadillac, making the brand virtually synonymous with the idea of luxury and wealth. Now you can taste just what it was like to live the high life in 1960s America when you buy this 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 to debut in Jeep Grand Wagoneer with 500-plus hp

Auto enthusiasts can expect to see very few new gasoline engines as the auto industry switches to electric powertrains, but Stellantis revealed its new "Hurricane" GME-T6 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 early Friday morning. Three versions will be built, and Stellantis gave specs for the H.O., or High Output, and S.O., or...
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Pacifica#Chrysler Sebring#Chrysler Concorde#Ultradrive#Vehicles#Transverse Electronic#Le#Longitudinal Electronic#Ae#Drive Electronic
Robb Report

A Gorgeous 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is Heading to Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. A beautifully maintained 1973 example of one of the most desirable Ferrari Dinos ever built is set to go up for auction next month as part of RM Sotheby’s Monte Carlo sales event. Adding to its allure is the fact that it was once owned by famous French actress and model Laetitia Casta. Halfway through its third decade, Ferrari decided it was time to build a high-performance vehicle for the masses. The result was the 206 GT, a stylish road car introduced in 1967 that was powered by a V-6 that would be sold...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate are already sold out. We've already seen the CT5-V Blackwing and its CT4-V Blackwing sibling sell for big bucks at auction, collecting $430,000 for charity with the first two (VIN 001) models to roll off the assembly line.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Another Look At The 2023 Chevy Colorado Work Truck Prototype

The 2023 Chevy Colorado is set to introduce a full generational overhaul (redesign and re-engineering) for the midsize nameplate, debuting an all-new third gen vehicle. GM Authority previously took a look at the new 2023 Chevy Colorado Work Truck in prototype form back in October, and now, we’re back at it with another look at the upcoming pickup.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: Toyota Crown Reimagined as SUV & Coming to North America

Iconic for being Japan’s default taxi or police cruiser for decades, the Toyota Crown has been in production since 1955. Our market even got a taste of the model during its golden years, with the automobile becoming the brand’s first product ever to be exported to North America. While it would eventually be supplanted by the Corona Mark II/Cressida in the 1970s, we’d see parts of the vehicle return to our market through the Toyota Avalon and Lexus GS.
CARS
Motorious

The Early Days Of Buick

These cars are legends of their time. Buick has been a staple of American automotive manufacturing since its creation in 1899 by the incredibly famous and border-line iconic David Dunbar Buick. This visionary and engineer started the company to transition the nation away from horse-drawn carriages and toward the internal combustion engine. At the same time, a scrappy young businessman had begun to build his own carriages due to his attraction toward transportation vehicles. His name was William Durant, and he was regarded highly for his extreme cunning and quick-witted charisma. These two men would eventually make Buick wildly successful together, and the latter would finally start up the General Motors Company with several automotive associates. But of course, we're here to talk about Buick, so here are a few of the most excellent cars to come from one of GM's first automotive manufacturers.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy