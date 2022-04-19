Former President Trump ‘American Freedom Tour’ in Birmingham postponed

I’m Kris Guin. I was born and raised in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. My upbringing was nearly the ideal of what every parent would like for their child. I was born into a white, upper-middle class church-going household and had access to excellent educational and cultural opportunities that everyone should have the same access to. I am also a grandson of the late Judge Junius Foy Guin, Jr., a federal judge appointed by a Republican President, President Richard Nixon. My grandfather stood for, as Senator Richard Shelby describes it in his generous entry into the Congressional Record, kindness and fairness. My grandfather was a role model to me of what it looks like when someone uses their power for good.

