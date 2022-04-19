ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Former President Trump ‘American Freedom Tour’ in Birmingham postponed

By WBRC Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Freedom Tour officials say the former President Donald Trump rally scheduled to be in Birmingham has been postponed. “The American Freedom Tour with President Donald J. Trump...

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mental illness is something many people struggle with and has become a focus for state leaders in Alabama. If it’s to the point where someone is in danger of hurting themselves or others, they can be forcibly placed under the state’s care, but a new law going into effect this July adds another qualifying reason a person can be involuntarily committed.
I’m proud to be a queer, transgender Autistic son of God

I’m Kris Guin. I was born and raised in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. My upbringing was nearly the ideal of what every parent would like for their child. I was born into a white, upper-middle class church-going household and had access to excellent educational and cultural opportunities that everyone should have the same access to. I am also a grandson of the late Judge Junius Foy Guin, Jr., a federal judge appointed by a Republican President, President Richard Nixon. My grandfather stood for, as Senator Richard Shelby describes it in his generous entry into the Congressional Record, kindness and fairness. My grandfather was a role model to me of what it looks like when someone uses their power for good.
Gov. Ivey announces three major projects for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was at the Von Braun Center on Thursday to give the 2022 Alabama Update to a crowd of nearly 1,000 people. The Governor talked about the economic success Huntsville and the state has seen over the past year. Gov. Ivey also discussed multiple road projects that will begin in Huntsville.
Jury deliberations continue in Hardy trial

Governor Kay Ivey signed the Nick Risner act into law Wednesday morning. Donivon Forbes was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a shooting and stabbing. Sheffield Council requesting $2M in funding for overpass planning. Updated: 14 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Hartselle City Council approves new outdoor fitness...
Archibald: Hear the victims, or victimize again

I am struck, listening to Cory Archibald, how you don’t always know the magnitude of the moment you are in when you are in it. You don’t always see the consequences of your actions, or reactions, or inactions, until much later, if ever. So a moment that passes as just another day in your tumultuous life becomes a searing memory for someone else.
UAB artist using poetry to reduce burnout, stress of healthcare workers

Two people were seriously injured in a car crash on Memorial Parkway Wednesday. One man died in a car crash in Athens Wednesday morning. Alabama A&M Marching Band will March in Macy's Parade. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Alabama A&M Marching Band will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving...
Winners of 2021-2022 Letters About Literature Texas Competition Announced

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Center for the Book has announced the winners of the 2021-2022 Letters About Literature Texas contest, a statewide event sponsored by the Texas Library and Archives Foundation. This competition invited 4th through 12th-grade students to write letters to authors whether they were alive or dead, about how their words […]
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Alabama announced that it will receive a new investment of $222M further the development of 4-cylinder engines and hybrid-electric technology. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong...
Concerts on the Dock returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A beloved Huntsville tradition is back! Concerts on the Dock returns to Lowe Mill in Huntsville for your Friday night fun. Every Friday night, hear live music from local musicians or traveling bands and walk around Lowe Mill to see some local art or grab a bite to eat from a nearby restaurant or food truck. It’s free to join but donations are always welcome to support Lowe Mill and the local art scene.
Brooks and Dunn coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary country duo, Brooks and Dunn are coming to Huntsville in May as they return to arenas for the first time in a decade. Brooks and Dunn announced in February that their REBOOT 2022 TOUR will be coming to Huntsville on May 13. The concert will...
