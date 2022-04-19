ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

CCG INFORMATION SESSION - Community Catalyst Grants (Capital)

zoom.us
 1 day ago

DHCD announced the availability of $2.8 million in capital...

us06web.zoom.us

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

UAFS to host community information session for Spanish speakers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting a new kind of admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families. The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS!, You can do it, recruitment event will take place Monday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Zapata’s restaurant in Fort Smith. The goal of this event is to provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking UAFS staff, faculty and students will answer questions and make connections for interested students.
FORT SMITH, AR
KCTV 5

(Northwest Community Services)

Northwest Community Services is accepting applications from motivated, flexible, dependable and patient individuals who want to be part of a positive team environment providing residential and intensive behavioral supports to individuals who have a developmental disability. We have homes in the Independence, Marshall and Higginsville area. Positions are being offered, starting out at $15 per hour, with shift differential paid for 2nd and 3rd shifts. Excellent State of Missouri employment benefits available. High school diploma or GED .Drug Free Workplace/Pre-employment screenings are required. Equal Opportunity Employer.
JOBS
Queens Post

Community Board 1 Approves Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula

A developer’s plan to build 1,340 apartments on the Halletts Point peninsula got the approval of Community Board 1 Tuesday night. The board voted 19-14 in favor of the rezoning application that involves the construction of three residential towers – one 22 stories, another 31 stories and a third 35 stories—on a 3.8-acre industrial site on the peninsula.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccg#Capital Funds#Dhcd#Community Catalyst Grants

Comments / 0

Community Policy