Environment

Spring storms deliver more snow, rain to Northern California

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New snow is covering parts of the Sierra Nevada and rain has fallen elsewhere in Northern California as spring delivers a...

kmph.com

Related
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Snow#Drought#Uc Berkeley#Extreme Weather#Ap#The Sierra Nevada#Donner Pass
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

5.1 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast Saturday night

COAST, Ore.- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Oregon coast early Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S reports this happened about 266 miles west of Coos Bay, and 268 miles east of Newport. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a tweet, it said a...
COOS BAY, OR
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fresno, CA
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

