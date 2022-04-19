ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Penn State Altoona 'Hugs for Hounds' event set for April 28

The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — Stressed about finals and end-of-semester projects and papers? Penn...

altoona.psu.edu

WTAJ

Budget cuts at Penn State Altoona cause job concern

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reported $5 million budget reduction at Penn State Altoona has students speaking up with concern about the future of their campus. “There has been a felt tension on our campus,” said Penn State Altoona student Jenna Cumming. Cumming said the budget cut was presented to students and faculty during […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Here are the deadliest roads in our viewing area by county

(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson? Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Service held for Hope Fire Co. of Northern Cambria Fire Chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A service was held Wednesday in memory of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fire Chief Dave Hassen. A viewing and firefighter service took place Tuesday evening, while a funeral service took place in Northern Cambria Wednesday morning. Hassen passed away on April 15. He became a member of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
PennLive.com

Big Spring hosts Waynesboro in girls softball action

Big Spring girls play Waynesboro in high school softball action in Newville, Pa., Apr. 20, 2022. Waynesboro won 9-8 in a wild back-and-forth game. After going up 5-2 in the fourth Waynesboro surrendered four Big Spring runs in the fifth inning to fall behind 6-5. Then Big Spring scored two runs in the sixth to Waynesboro’s three for an 8-8 tie going into the seventh and final inning. In the seventh Waynesboro’s Jadyn Horner scored on a Riley Shetler double, for what turned out to be the game-winning run, then threw a shut-out inning on Big Spring to close out the game.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sports will remain intact when 6 PSAC universities merge into 2 this summer

When Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference universities Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion and Edinboro merge into two schools July 1, athletic programs on each campus will remain intact. The NCAA Division II Membership Committee gave its approval Wednesday for those schools to continue to offer a full complement of programs...
CALIFORNIA, PA
WTAJ

State College Superintendent resigns after 11 years with district

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell has been appointed to serve as the superintendent of the Downingtown Area School District, starting in July. O’Donnell’s appointment was approved Monday evening after 11 years at the State College Area School District. In a letter to community members, O’Donnell said this […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

