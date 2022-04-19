ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai tries to ease supply chain crunch amid lockdown

By Eric Kulisch
freightwaves.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese officials on Monday issued new guidelines to normalize industrial production and logistics flows, part of an effort to minimize the impact of strict lockdown measures in Shanghai. Under rules endorsed by the central government, localities will self-select specific companies in critical industries that can restart operations. A statement...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Supply Chains#Gross Domestic Product#Chinese#Miit#Covid#Spanish#Bbva
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands US stop dealing with Taiwan; launches war drills as 6 US lawmakers visit

China launched war drills around Taiwan and demanded U.S. officials stop interacting with Taiwan after six U.S. lawmakers made a surprise visit to the island this week. On Thursday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen shared a photo welcoming Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Ben Sasse (R-KS) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'People are begging us to sell.' Africa's richest man opens huge fertilizer plant as food crisis looms

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote opened the continent's largest fertilizer plant this week as war in Ukraine cuts off supplies from Russia, threatening a global food crisis. The $2.5 billion urea and ammonia fertilizer plant was commissioned by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, where Dangote is also due to open a 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery, later this year.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Woes May Not Ease Without a ‘Softening of Consumer Demand’

Click here to read the full article. Though last year was characterized by the supply chain breakdown, experts worry that 2022 could be cut from the same cloth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEx-Flexport Exec Enters Fashion Factory Floor with SilqNike's Vietnam Factories Return to Normal as Transit Times WorsenBritish Freight Ferry's Mass Layoffs Spark Calls for Government ActionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

China's Supply Chains Must Be Stabilised, Vice Premier Says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China's logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless...
HEALTH
The Guardian

China tightens controls as Shanghai reports record Covid cases

Shanghai reported a record number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Saturday and other areas across China tightened controls as the country kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Zhengzhou airport economic zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

Tesla's Giga Shanghai May Restart Production April 18

According to a recent report by Reuters, Tesla is making plans to restart production at its Shanghai Gigafactory in China. Sources familiar with the matter said the electric automaker has been told it can reopen the factory on Monday, April 18, 2022. Tesla was forced to pause its automotive factory...
BUSINESS
BBC

Shanghai lockdown: China spending and employment hit

China's consumer spending fell and unemployment rose last month as Covid lockdowns confined millions of people to their homes, official figures show. Joblessness reached the highest level since the early part of the pandemic. However, overall the country's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy