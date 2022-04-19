ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kofi Cockburn set to make announcement about future

By Bret Beherns
 1 day ago

WCIA — Kofi Cockburn will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday, and whether or not he will stay in college for a senior season or turn pro. The two-time All-American center posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday with the update. Cockburn has until Sunday night to declare for the NBA Draft. If he enters his name into consideration for the NBA for the third time, he will no longer be eligible to return to college. The 7-foot center still has two years of college eligibility thanks to a free COVID-19 year. After declaring for the draft last season, Cockburn went into the transfer portal but ultimately returned for a junior season with the Illini.

Cockburn holds the Illinois record for career double-doubles with 45, breaking the mark this season. The consensus first team All-American was the only player in the NCAA to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, becoming the first Illini to accomplish the feat since Nick Weatherspoon did it in 1972. Cockburn has the most career points (1,546) and career rebounds (861) in Illini history among three-year players and could break the all-time scoring and rebounding records if he returns to Illinois for a senior season.

Deon Thomas currently holds the career scoring mark with 2,129 points. If Cockburn matched his production from this season (585 points), he would set the new record by two points. James Augustine holds the all-time rebounding record with the Illini with 1,023. Cockburn could shatter that number with similar production to this season (296), ending with 1,157.

