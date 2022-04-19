ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Earthquake Shakes Off Oregon Coast

KXL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning....

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Coast Guard crews searching for 2 people on sinking boat off Oregon coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews were scouring the waters off the Oregon coast on Saturday, searching for two people aboard a sinking fishing vessel. The boat, named White Swan III, is taking on water about 35 miles off the coast of Florence, KOIN-TV reported. Officials believe the two people aboard the vessel could be in danger.
FLORENCE, OR
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Bandon, OR
Bandon, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Yana Bostongirl

A Mysterious Log that Vertically Floats Unanchored at Crater Lake

Described as one of the great wonders of Oregon and the deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is also known for its mysteries. One of them is that of an ancient log that mysteriously manages to float upright despite being unanchored. According to an article on travelmedford.com, this hemlock stump dubbed the "Old Man" has baffled scientists and visitors for over a century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Oregon Coast#Extreme Weather#Ap
KXL

Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KXL

Oregon Records Another 540 COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 540 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus related deaths. 96 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. 15 of those patients are in the ICU. Oregon’s test positivity rate is 4.7 percent.
OREGON STATE
KXL

101 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 605 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more virus-related deaths. 101 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. 15 of those patients are in the ICU. Oregon’s test positivity rate is 5.4 percent.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Growth Of Oregon’s Wolf Population Slows Significantly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The growth of Oregon’s wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were killed by human poaching, were hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after eating livestock. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the 2021 census counted 175...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Olympic National Park's glaciers could be gone by 2070

By 2070, the glaciers on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State will have largely disappeared, according to a new study. The loss will alter the region's ecosystems and shrink a critical source of summer water for local communities. The Olympic Mountains, which range from sea level to just under 8,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy