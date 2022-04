In an announcement that's sure to be a disappointment for long-time residents of Kalamazoo, Food Dance has announced that they are shutting their doors. For those who don't know, Food Dance is a farm-to-table type of restaurant that focused on creating hand-crafted dishes with locally sourced food and sustainably raised meats and fish. Aside from their restaurant, they also have a little market where you can pick up pies, jams, and other delectable goodies.

