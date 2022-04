The Renée Zellweger-led series The Thing About Pam may have aired its series finale on Tuesday, but NBC isn’t done exploring the bizarre story of Pam Hupp. Later tonight (Friday, April 15), a new Dateline episode about the case, “The Real Thing About Pam,” premieres on the network. The two-hour broadcast features new interviews, including a conversation with Leah Askey, the prosecutor behind the wrongful conviction of Russ Faria. If you can’t watch live, tonight’s Dateline will be available for next-day streaming (more on that below), and both the original Dateline episode about the case as well as an episode of Snapped about Pam Hupp are currently available on Peacock.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO