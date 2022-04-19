Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, McCreary, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Grimes; Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas South central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Todd Mission, or 13 miles northwest of Pinehurst, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grimes, northwestern Montgomery and south central Walker Counties, including the following locations Plantersville, Richards and Dacus. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO