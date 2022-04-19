ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Freeze Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lee, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles east of Coupland, or 8 miles northeast of Elgin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Tanglewood, Knobb Springs and Blue. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harlan; Leslie; Letcher; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARLAN SOUTHEASTERN LESLIE...SOUTHWESTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Elliott; Floyd; Greenup; Johnson; Lawrence; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elliott, Johnson, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky. Target Area: Elliott; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Elliott County in east central Kentucky * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lacey, or 7 miles north of Salyersville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elna around 345 PM EDT. Barnrock around 350 PM EDT. Winifred around 355 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OWSLEY...BREATHITT...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Turkey, or 8 miles east of Booneville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yeadon, Jackson, Simpson and Upper Gilmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
#Magoffin
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Patrick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FLOYD AND NORTH CENTRAL PATRICK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and south central, southwestern and west central Virginia.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Johnson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Johnson; Morgan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN MAGOFFIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIOTT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, 2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Friday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.1 Fri 6 pm CDT 18.5 16.8 13.9
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lee The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bastrop County in south central Texas South central Lee County in south central Texas Northwestern Fayette County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Smithville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Giddings, Smithville, Serbin, Warda, Northrup, Togo, West Point, Winchester, Kirtley, Nechanitz and Buescher State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chilton County in central Alabama Southeastern Shelby County in central Alabama West Central Clay County in east central Alabama Northwestern Coosa County in east central Alabama Southwestern Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 228 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Though heavy rainfall has mostly come to an end, there are reports of numerous flooded and impassable roadways. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sylacauga, Clanton, Childersburg, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Thorsby, Maplesville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Lay Lake, Marble Valley, Lay Lake Dam, Strickland Crossroads, Gap Of The Mountain, Fayetteville, Mitchell Lake, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Sycamore and Winterboro. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harlan, Bell, east central Knox, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cubage, or 11 miles southeast of Pineville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pathfork, Hensley Store and Martins Fork around 205 PM EDT. Wallins Creek, Kentenia, Tremont, White Star, Coldiron, Teetersville, Molus, Mary Alice, Tacky Town and Liggett around 210 PM EDT. Harlan, Loyall, Baxter, Sunshine, Harlan Gas, Clovertown, Elcomb, Kitts, Tway and Golden Ash around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bledsoe, Rosspoint, Putney, Ages, Mozelle, Verda, Kildav, Bailey Creek, Warbranch and Nolansburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

