Freeze Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles east of Coupland, or 8 miles northeast of Elgin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Tanglewood, Knobb Springs and Blue. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

LEE COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO