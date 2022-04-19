Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bay and west central Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 800 AM EDT/700 AM CDT/ At 737 AM EDT/637 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hiland Park, or near Lynn Haven, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Nixon, Bayhead, Fountain, Recota Beach, College Station, Saunders, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Frink, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Majette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0