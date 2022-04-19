ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Nike Shares?

By Henry Khederian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector, including Nike Inc NKE, are trading higher amid overall market strength as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising...

