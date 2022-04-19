ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Sirocco Avenue Intermittent Lane Closures

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDGDM_0fDocrRe00

Sirocco Avenue between Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Chaco Street will have intermittent lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The intermittent lane closures are needed for the completion of utility work crossing Sirocco Avenue. Access to nearby residences and businesses will be maintained by leaving driveways accessible.

A flagging operation will be in effect but will not impact any RoadRUNNER Transit routes. The work will be in City Council District 5.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Lane closures expected this week in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Beginning March 28, motorists can anticipate some lane closures in Henderson. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say there will be nighttime lane restrictions for Southbound US 41 between Walnut Lane and Stratman Road. They say the nighttime work on US 41 for both Monday and Tuesday will begin at 8:00 p.m. […]
HENDERSON, KY
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Maintenance crews will make patching repairs along Spur 228 between I-40 and US 287. Monday, March 28, traffic will be controlled with portable traffic signals. Tuesday, flaggers will be in place to control traffic in the...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Traffic
Las Cruces, NM
Government
WLKY.com

Expect intermittent closures of the Watterson Expressway on Thursday

LG&E is coordinating with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close a portion of the Watterson Expressway in both directions between the Taylor Boulevard and Southern Parkway highway ramps after a crash damaged a light pole early Thursday morning. This was a tweet from TRIMARC alerting drivers of the incident. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyChesCo

Route 82 South (1st Avenue) Lane Closure Monday in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — A right lane and shoulder closure will be in place on southbound Route 82 (1st Avenue) just south of the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Interchange in the City of Coatesville, Chester County on Monday, March 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Digital Message Sign (DMS) installation, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
COATESVILLE, PA
Land Line Media

FMCSA feels ‘urgency’ of truck parking crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is feeling the “urgency” of the truck parking shortage, the agency’s acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. Speaking March 24 at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Hutcheson told a room full of trucking journalists that the lack of safe...
TRAFFIC
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

289
Followers
2K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy