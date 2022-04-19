Sirocco Avenue Intermittent Lane Closures

Sirocco Avenue between Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Chaco Street will have intermittent lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The intermittent lane closures are needed for the completion of utility work crossing Sirocco Avenue. Access to nearby residences and businesses will be maintained by leaving driveways accessible.

A flagging operation will be in effect but will not impact any RoadRUNNER Transit routes. The work will be in City Council District 5.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.