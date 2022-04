Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Kepler is out of the lineup against a southpaw for the second time in three games. Kyle Garlick is replacing Kepler in right field and in the cleanup spot. Carlos Correa is hitting second and Gio Urshela is in the three-hole, while Gary Sanchez is lined up to bat fifth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO